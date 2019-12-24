Wendy Cruse: Ginger and Garlic Carrots

INGREDIENTS
2 pounds of carrots
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2-inch knob of ginger, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 tablespoon olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
Peel and cut 2 pounds of carrots into 1/2-inch rounds
Add the 3 cloves of garlic and a 1/2-inch knob of ginger
Add 1 teaspoon of salt and toss with 2 tablespoons of canola oil and 1 tablespoon of olive oil
Put carrots on cookie sheet in a single layer and roast for 25 minutes, or until slightly browned
