Wendy Cruse: Ginger and Garlic Carrots
By WBRC Staff | December 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 9:30 AM

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds of carrots

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2-inch knob of ginger, minced

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Peel and cut 2 pounds of carrots into 1/2-inch rounds

Add the 3 cloves of garlic and a 1/2-inch knob of ginger

Add 1 teaspoon of salt and toss with 2 tablespoons of canola oil and 1 tablespoon of olive oil

Put carrots on cookie sheet in a single layer and roast for 25 minutes, or until slightly browned

