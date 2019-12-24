Pickleball Championship coming to Hoover in 2020

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Indoor Pickleball Championship is coming to Hoover!
City leaders made the announcement Monday.
The championship will be in June at the Finley Center, which is right next door to the Hoover Met.
Pickleball, which has become very popular, is a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis and badminton.
The event will be for all age groups. Registration will open January 15.
For information on USA Pickleball, click here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.