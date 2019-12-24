Overdose deaths in Shelby County are on the rise

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - So far this year, there have been 36 overdose deaths.
Unfortunately, one of those happened Christmas Eve according to the Shelby County Coroner.
In 2018, there were 33 overdose deaths. With so many ways to prevent overdose deaths, doctors say a continued increase is alarming.
They are saving people from overdoses in the Shelby Baptist ER multiple times a week. Often times, they turn fatal when they patient gets to the hospital too late.
Dr. Jenna Okervlon is an ER Physician with Shelby Baptist and she says sometimes patients come to the hospital past the point of no return.
“We have people come in often that have been down for an unknown period of time. So when they are down, they might not be breathing. So they are kind of past that period of time for receiving those recitative drugs that could reverse that effect,” she explains.
Doctors are seeing younger overdose patients, which is alarming to the doctors.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.