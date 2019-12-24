Last-minute Christmas shopping rush underway in central Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The last-minute Christmas shopping rush is on. Some stores at the Riverchase Galleria opened early Tuesday and are closing later than normal.
All the procrastinators waited until the last minute to find something for their loved ones for Christmas. According to the National Retail Federation, about 6% of Americans wait until the very last minute to shop.
The general manager of the Galleria says this holiday shopping season has been the busiest in the years. For some families we spoke with, going to the mall during the holidays is a family tradition.
"In my four Christmases here, this is one of our best holiday seasons we’ve ever had. It’s been extremely busy. We’re two days away from Christmas and it’s really jumping right now,” Mike White, General Manager of the Riverchase Galleria said.
There’s also an increased security presence at the Galleria with Hoover Police. The Galleria stayed open until 11 p.m. Monday with some of the anchor stores like Macy’s staying open until midnight.
The mall opened back up at 8 a.m. Christmas Eve and closes at 6 p.m. You can find the mall hours by clicking here.
