Four killed in West Alabama traffic crashes were not wearing seat belts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers are asking drivers to be mindful of their safety following several recent traffic deaths in West Alabama within the past week.
They believe some of those deaths could have been prevented. Four people have died in crashes there since Thursday.
Three of the four people were killed in a car accident in Pickens County near Aliceville on Friday. The vehicle veered into a ditch and rolled over several times before coming to a stop.
All three victims were thrown from the car and pronounced dead. Passengers Jeffery Lee Armstrong, Horace James Armstrong and Joe Knox were pronounced dead.
Last Thursday, 59 Ronnie Lee Mack was involved in a two vehicle crash in Sumter County. He also was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and died at the scene.
State troopers say the most effective way to stay safe if you’re involved in a car accident is to be buckled up.
“If you’re not wearing that seat belt, that somewhere can be the dashboard, it can be the windshield or essentially it can be outside the vehicle,” State trooper spokesman Reginal King explained.
State troopers say it only takes a few seconds to buckle your seat belt. Wearing a seat belt is one of the main things they’d like folks to do while traveling for the holidays.
