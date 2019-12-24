Five Alabama police officers were killed with stolen hand guns in 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The deaths of six police officers rocked six Alabama communities in 2019.
David Hyche wit the Alcohol Tobacco Fire confirmed five of those six officer died at the hand of someone with a stolen gun. Hyche and others talked about the deaths during a press conference in Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon.
That press conference dealt with the recovery of 18 guns and an arrest in a case involving two gun store burglaries in Tuscaloosa during the month of December.
One of the officers killed this year was investigator Dornell Cousette with the Tuscaloosa Police Department. He died in the line of duty when he was shot with a stolen gun in September.
“None of the guns were in the hands of people who should have had them. And that’s what gun owners want to prevent. I’m a gun owner too. Don’t let your guns become crime guns,” Hyche added.
Hyche suggested owners store their guns safely and securely in their home. He also asked that they write down the make, model and serial number of their guns in case they’re ever stolen.
