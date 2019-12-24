FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up on the way for Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday and Merry Christmas Eve! Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It is a mild start to Christmas Eve. With light winds and recent rainfall, we can’t rule out patchy fog through 9am. Remember that if you encounter dense fog, slow down and use your low beams. The good news about today is that we will finally see sunshine return. It will also be significantly warmer too. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a beautiful day for last minute shopping.