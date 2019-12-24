FIRST ALERT: Big warm-up on the way for Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday and Merry Christmas Eve! Temperatures are starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It is a mild start to Christmas Eve. With light winds and recent rainfall, we can’t rule out patchy fog through 9am. Remember that if you encounter dense fog, slow down and use your low beams. The good news about today is that we will finally see sunshine return. It will also be significantly warmer too. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with high temperatures approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a beautiful day for last minute shopping.
FIRST ALERT: Santa won’t have any issues along the eastern United States delivering presents. The weather will be quiet and temperatures should remain mild. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-40s tonight, which will feel like summer to Santa. Just make sure you grab a warm jacket if you plan on attending Midnight Mass.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Christmas is looking fantastic. Our weather will remain quiet and dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler than today, but we will still remain very warm with highs in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST: If you plan on returning items or finding bargains at the stores after Christmas, the weather will be your friend once again. Clouds are expected to increase becoming mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon. We will remain dry, and temperatures remain mild with highs in the mid-60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is waiting for another cold front that is expected to move into Central Alabama Sunday. We could see a stray shower or two Friday and Saturday, but models keep us mostly dry. The main round of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive Sunday afternoon. Once the rain moves through, temperatures are expected to drop near to slightly below average for early next week.
HEADING INTO 2020: Early next week is looking mostly dry and cooler with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Models are hinting that rain chances could increase as we approach the New Year. For now, we have New Year’s Eve and most of New Year’s Day dry.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.