Stuffed Turkey Wellington Bites
Ingredients:
2 sheets (12"x12") frozen pastry sheet, thawed
1 ½ -2 lbs uncooked turkey breast, cut into ½" cubes
The Happy Olive Wild Mushroom and Sage Oil, 1 tbsp
The Happy Olive Cerasuola Oil, 1 tbsp
2 tbsp butter
2 cloves Garlic, minced
1/2 cup onions, chopped
1/2 cup celery chopped
2/3 cup chicken stock
1 1/2 cups dry bread crumbs
The Happy Olive Herb de Provence seasoning, to taste (about 2 tbsp)
Caravel Gourmet Himalayan Pink Ancient Salt and pepper, to taste
The Happy Olive Home for the Holidays Cranberry Jalapeno Jam
1/3 cup dried cranberries
1 egg + 2 tbsp water beaten together for egg wash
Directions:
1. Marinate the turkey breast cubes in THO Wild Mushroom and Sage Oil, 1 tbsp THO Herb de Provence seasoning, and Caravel Gourmet Himalayan Pink Ancient Salt and pepper.
2. While turkey marinates, start prepping your onion, celery, and garlic.
3. In a sauté pan, on medium/high heat, drizzle pan with THO CerasuolaOil. Sear turkey cubes on all sides and remove.
4. In same sauté pan, on medium/high heat, sauté garlic, onions and celery in butter and 1 Tbsp THO Wild Mushroom and Sage oil for 1 to 2 minutes.
5. Add bread crumbs and toss until slightly browned.
6. Add dried cranberries, 1 tbsp THO Herb de Provence Seasoning, Caravel Gourmet HPS and pepper (to taste).
7. Add enough chicken stock to make stuffing hold together (might not need the whole 2/3 cup)
8. Place 1 pastry sheet on a piece of parchment paper on a flat surface. Roll out pastry and cute out 2" squares.
9. Place a dollop of THO Home for the Holidays Cranberry Jalapeno Jam (it's not Spicy) in the center, place a tbsp of stuffing on top, top with a little mushroom onion gravy (recipe, attached), and finish with turkey.
10. Brush the edges of pastry with egg wash.
11. Take the corners and fold them over each other one at a time and seal. Place seal on bottom of a parchment lined pan.
12. Cut ½ inch slits in top to let steam escape. Brush entire top with egg wash. Chill in fridge for at least 20 minutes before baking. Helpful tip: Save yourself some stress by prepping the wellington bites the morning of your dinner or the night before!!!
13. Bake at 400 degrees F for 16-18minutes. Use a meat thermometer to check that the center of the turkey breast reached at least 170 degrees F to ensure doneness. If more time is needed, reduce heat to 350 degrees F. Let rest for 10 minutes.
Author: Kari Hahn
Mushroom & Onion Gravy
Ingredients:
½ cup Diced White Onion
½ cup Diced Baby Bella Mushrooms
1 Tbsp The Happy Olive Cerasuola Oil
¼ cup Wheat Flour
1 tbsp Butter
1 ½ cups Chicken Stock
The Happy Olive Black Truffle Sea Salt & Pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. In a sauté pan, on medium heat, drizzle 1 tbsp THO Cerasuola Oil, sauté onions and mushrooms for about 2 minutes.
2. Add butter. When melted, stir in wheat flour, once combined, whisk in chicken stock. Let simmer until thickened. Add a little water if gravy gets too thick.
3. Season with THO Black Truffle Sea Salt & pepper.