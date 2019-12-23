“Operation Santa Paws” gifts delivered to pets

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Christmas update on an East Alabama story we told you about last week.
Last week we told you about “Operation Santa Paws,” a grassroots “Angel Tree” type effort to help get Christmas treats for pets in Etowah County.
Construction paper cutouts of dogs’ heads were placed on a wall in the front of the East Gadsden Petco at the Coosa Town Center. On the back were lists of things each pet “wanted.”
“I would really like some toys,” came from a cat named Sissy.
People were encouraged to "adopt" pets to buy them things, for pets that belonged to elderly people served by DHR and RSVP.
They expected to serve 30 pets, but it was such an overwhelming success they sought out more pets--specifically, those owned by military veterans. So they were able to serve 61.
And the pets will get more than their humans expected.
"Well the good news is, a lot of the people who asked for pet supplies only asked for a very humble amount. So we had a lot of donations coming in, once all of the pets were adopted for Christmas, we're actually going to give them a little more than what they asked for, so it'll be a nice surprise from Santa Paws," said Christi Brown, the organizer of the event.
Today, Brown and other organizers went to the East Gadsden Petco store to pick up all the food and toys going to the good little dogs and cats. They were delivered to various assisted living complexes, where the pets lived with their humans.
Brown, says it will definitely happen again next year.
