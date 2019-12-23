Homicide investigation underway after shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting death that happened Monday afternoon in the western part of Birmingham.
Birmingham Police officers were called around 1:11 p.m. to a residence in the 5900 block of Martin Luther Avenue.
When they arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.
A second victim was also located near the scene suffering non-life-threatening injury to the hand.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.