Etowah County accident kills four year old and adult

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people--one of them a young child--were killed in an Etowah County wreck two days before Christmas.
It happened on U.S. Highway 411 at the intersection of Appalachian Highway--an intersection one resident previously told us was dangerous. The intersection is located in the Turkeytown community, just north of Gadsden.
Etowah County Coroner London Pearce says 25 year old Clinton Don Mathis, Junior was the driver of a car that collided with a pickup, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Pearce says a four year old child was also killed, but didn't identify him.
The wreck happened around one o'clock Monday afternoon.
In a story in September, Steve Vance, who lives nearby, told WBRC he saw wrecks there all the time and campaigned for a traffic light.
"We've got local traffic from Hokes Bluff coming this way, to and from work, and you know, towards Centre. We've got a gravel pit over here that, they haul gravel out of here with 18 wheelers, dump trucks and stuff like that," Vance said at the time.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett told us at the time the intersection wasn't a good candidate for a traffic light.
WBRC has reached out to state troopers but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.