Dak’s Spices: Cranberry Brie Bites

INGREDIENTS
1 package of frozen puff pastry thawed
½ pound of brie
1 cup of homemade or store bought whole cranberry sauce
1 tablespoon of Green Zest or Original Red added to store bought sauce
DIRECTIONS
Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees
The bites are going to cooked in a muffin tin. Use a sharp knife or pizza cutter, to cut the sheets into approximately 3x3 inch squares. Press each square into the muffin cavity.
Cube the cheese into about ¾ inch cube for each muffin tin. Place a cube of brie in the center of each puff pastry square. Top the brie off with a small dollop of cranberry sauce.
Bake for about 10 minutes or until puff pastry corners are toasted lightly brown.
Let cool for 5 minutes before serving.
Homemade Cranberry Sauce
INGREDIENTS
One 12-ounce package of fresh cranberries
2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
½ cup of sugar
1 ½ tablespoon of Dake’s Original Red
1 tsp of dried orange peel
DIRECTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees.
In a bowl, combine cranberries, vinegar, sugar, and Dak’s Original Red. Stir well. Spread out on a rimmed baking sheet. This gets sticky so cover baking sheet in parchment paper or aluminum foil to make for an easier clean up.
Roast for about 10-14 minutes, stirring occasionally until the cranberries have popped open with juices running out.
Remove the cranberries from the oven and put in a bowl to cool. This can be made ahead of time and put in refrigerator until ready to make appetizers.
Dak’s Kids Cheesy Puff Pastry Stars
INGREDIENTS
1 sheet of puff pastry thawed
1 egg lightly whisked
1 cup of your favorite cheese
DIRECTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
Roll out the pastry dough onto a floured surface. Use a star shaped cookie cutter to cut out individual pastry pieces and place them on top of the baking sheet. Using a pastry brush, apply a thin layer of the egg wash on top of each pastry star. Then top each star with cheese.
You can sprinkle the stars with your favorite Dak’s prior to baking
Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until the stars are golden.
Serve immediately or keep in airtight container for up to 2 days.
