B’ham church surprises local organizations with gift of $500,000

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Worship Center Christian Church delivered generosity in a life-changing way to five ministry-minded organizations on Sunday.
The Worship Center, through the generosity of its members throughout the year, presented the organizations with contributions during its Christmas service at its Derby Campus.
“These organizations embody much of what we believe as a ministry,” Founding Pastor Bishop Van Moody said. “We have partnered with them for many years and are astounded by the impact they continue to have on our community and in the lives of women and children.”
The gift for each organization is intended to help them start or complete projects used to serve.
