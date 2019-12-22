Missing 15-year-old Birmingham girl found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to Birmingham Police, 15-year-old Lyric Hayes was located earlier this evening and is currently at home with family. She is reported to be fine.
ORIGINAL: Birmingham Police are searching for missing 15-year-old girl.
Lyric Montel Hayes is a black female, 15 years of age, 5′4″ tall and approximately 110 pounds.
She was last seen at Wenonah High School December 18. Lyric was reported missing by her father who was unable to locate her when he arrived to pick her up from school.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Lyric Montel Hayes is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
