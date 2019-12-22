Pedestrian struck and killed in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police are investigating an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.
Police say the incident happened around 11:41 p.m. on the 3400 block of Lorna Road. According to investigators, the victim was crossing Lorna Road.
The victim was struck by a 2014 Toyota Avalon travelling south. The victim was then hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.
Both drivers remained on the scene. Police do not expect to file charges at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.