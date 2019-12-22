Authorities arrest man in connection with Brighton murder

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies have made an arrest in the murder of a Brighton man.
Authorities have charged 32-year-old Vijay Ramure Lipscomb with the death of 27-year-old Cadarius Munford. Lipscomb has been charged with Murder, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, and Failure to Appear Felony.
He has a $60,000 bond for the murder charge, but is currently being held without bond for Failure to Appear.
Authorities say the incident happened on December 20, 2019.
