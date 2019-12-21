Lee County storm survivor blessed with a new home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -A Lee County woman seen in a now viral video thanking the Lord for keeping them safe after the deadly Lee County tornado now has a new home paid in full.
Earnestine Reese’s words “Tell God Thank You” were heard around after an EF-4 tornado destroyed her Beauregard home earlier this year. Amazingly, her prayer closet was the only thing left standing. She kept her church clothes in that room and from time to time went in to give thanks.
Her strong faith caught the attention of the Reverend Franklin Graham with Samaritan’s Purse.
"I told my son to come down here. I said I want you to find that lady and find out where she lived, and we’re going to build that house back,” Graham said.
Friday, Reese was handed the keys to her brand new home built on the same spot where the storm spared her and her families lives.
"I’m just so thankful,” Reese said.
Family and friends then prayed over the home.
"We’re standing on ground that is a picture of redemption,” a local pastor said.
Once inside, Reese and her family overflowed with praise by singing gospel songs. Reese’s daughters are thankful beyond words.
"We prayed so hard that God would keep her strong so that she could see the fruit of her labor…and seeing her go through the threshold, I can only thank God,” Renee Reese-Frazier, Reese’s daughter said.
"I couldn’t be more grateful. And just to know all the hands that kind of played a part and a role, just the beauty in it all,” LaShawn Wilson, Reese’s daughter said.
Reese says she’s forever grateful for everyone who played a part in turning the house into a home.
"I’m sitting right now in my bedroom for the first time and I’m just so excited and so grateful to God for everything. This is the greatest present from the Lord through them that I cannot ever imagine,” Reese said.
Reese’s new home also has a safe room with concrete and steel reinforced walls, but most importantly it has a prayer closet.
