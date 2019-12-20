Former Etowah Co. youth pastor Acton Bowen sentenced to 1,008 years for sex abuse

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A former Etowah County youth minister has been sentenced to 1008 years in prison, after pleading guilty to sex abuse charges.
The judge also granted to state’s motion to classify Acton Bowen as a “sexually violent predator.”
Etowah Co. District Attorney Joseph Willoughby says he opposes any attempt for parole. He also believes there are more victims who haven’t come forward.
Bowen was originally arrested in April 2018.
Bowen also faces other charges in Jefferson County.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.