Couple wanted for murder & kidnapping in JeffCo captured in St. Louis suburb after violent crime spree

ST. LOUIS (WBRC) - Authorities in Tennessee say a couple suspected of murder in Jefferson County are in custody.
Brady Kane Witcher, 41, and Brittany McMillian, 28, were arrested early Friday morning in Hazelwood, Missouri.
The two suspects are wanted in Jefferson County on charges of kidnapping and capital murder. The charges stem from a homicide on Dec. 13 when a woman who says she was kidnapped called 911 and led police to a body in the woods near St. Vincent’s East in Center Point, where authorities discovered the body of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes.
Witcher and McMillian began a crime spree several days later in Tennessee. On Dec. 18, authorities in Clarksville reported a man and woman (later identified as Witcher and McMillian) stole a vehicle from Walmart and shoplifted from the store.
On Dec. 19, the two suspects were spotted in another stolen vehicle in Clarksville. The following day, authorities reported two victims were injured during another incident and warrants were issued for aggravated kidnapping and theft of motor.
Later that night, authorities in Bethalto, Ill., say the two suspects killed three family members in the Illinois town. Police have charged Witcher and McMillian each with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking for those crimes. Witcher is also charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
Witcher and McMillian were tracked down and located at a hotel in Hazelwood early Friday morning. Both were taken into custody at that location.
