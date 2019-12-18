Reward offered after burglary at Tuscaloosa gun shop

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - A $5,000 reward is now offered after another gun store burglary in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Police say thieves hit Woods and Water off Summit Ridge on December 17. Initial reports show at least 40 guns were taken, but owners are still going through their inventory to determine the final number.
This is the second gun store burglary Tuscaloosa Police are investigating this month.
On December 4th, thieves broke into Plus One Tactical off Skyland Blvd in Cottondale. Ten guns were stolen.
Police say they haven’t identified a suspect in either case. They’re not sure if they’re related, but they are looking for possible links.
“We don’t want any firearms to get into the hands of our youth, criminals, or mentally ill. So, when situations like this happen like this we’re very worried about it because we don’t know who will obtain those weapons," said Lt. Teena Richardson, Tuscaloosa Police.
Police say they do have more patrols in business areas.
A 5,000 dollar reward is also offered in that Plus One Tactical Burglary.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.