Police searching for suspect in B’ham drive-by shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed Monday night in a drive-by shooting at a gas station in West Birmingham.
Police say two people were shot at 7:18 p.m. in the 1600 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue SW. The fatal victim has been identified as 47-year-old Cheri LaShunda Twilley.
Authorities have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Adam Isom, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Isom has outstanding warrants for capital murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Police say there was a verbal altercation between the victims and Isom at the gas station. A short time later, Isom fired into the victims’ vehicle while stopped at a stop sign.
Family members took the victim to Princeton Hospital where she was treated and pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. The second victim is expected to recover.
If anyone has information about the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
