Pleasant Grove working to end porch piracy

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove Police say their new approach to stopping porch pirates is working.
As we reported a few weeks ago, police were doing everything from stepping up patrols to conducting license checks, where officers could also look for packages that were in plain view.
So far, police say they have only had one reported package theft.
“This is a hard thing to stop. But I think getting ahead of it this year, and being proactive and saying, hey in Pleasant Grove at least, we’re going to be out there looking for you doing this has been positive,” said Lt. Daniel Reid, Pleasant Grove Police.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.