PiCA grants announced for 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 recipients of the Passion into Conservation Action grants have been announced.
The goal of the program is to help zookeepers to become better at theirs jobs and better at caring for animals.
Amy Mitchell’s job includes acclimating the Birmingham Zoo’s golden eagles acclimated to their brand new home.
“A lot of people come to the zoo, and they have this awe feeling when they come to the zoo of these impressive animals that they get to see up close,” says Mitchell. “And being a zookeeper that awe feeling is still there but not as strong.”
Last year, Mitchell was awarded a PiCA grant to study golden eagles in Alabama.
“Both of our eagles are non flighted due to injuries in the wild, which is why they’re here at the zoo,” says Mitchell. “Just seeing an eagle fly off into the distance in the mountains was just amazing.”
Zoo President Chris Pfefferkorn says the program builds on the passion zookeepers and staff already have.
“When you have a highly educated and motivated staff they love their jobs and they will come do their jobs whether there was 10 feet of snow or flood waters out there,” says Pfefferkorn.
Over eight years, the program has sent more than 30 employees to more than 40 research trips in the country and the around the world at a cost of just over two hundred thousand dollars.
“I manage the program and I in the fourth year went on my own grant,” says Pfefferkorn. “And was able to understand what the PICA recipient was going through and was better able to serve the staff.”
The program also helps retain employees. The program has sent Scott Kayser on two trips to Mongolia to study and help prepare the zoo to house pallas cats.
Pallas cats are not very well studied so having the Birmingham Zoo supporting their conservation is a really big win for the species.
This year’s recipients are:
- Katherine Abell
- Kelly Burleson
- Jesse Daniel
- Kate Davis
- Robin Helser
- Rebekah Lane
- Anna Kate Timothy
