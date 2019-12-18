Home for the holidays pet adoption event happening this weekend in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s Metro Animal Shelter wants to make it more affordable for people to adopt some of the cats and dogs they’re caring for in the shelter.
The shelter’s home for the holiday program is coming up December 20 and 21. During the event, adoption fees are usually reduced. But this year adoption fees will be waived all together.
That could save folks anywhere from 25 to 100 dollars. They believe that will help find good homes for many of these animals.
“We’ve had a lot of animals come in this year. We’ve also had a lot of seniors, animals with special needs that we’re looking to get into homes. So we’re hoping this event also will get them into a great home for the holiday,” explained Thomas Sahm, the Office and Programs Manager for the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
