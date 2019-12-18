FIRST ALERT: Sunshine finally returns today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need the coat before you walk out the door this morning. Majority of us are seeing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you factor in a light wind, it feels like it is in the mid 20s. Clouds are decreasing and it should give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will remain a little breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 7-12 mph. With cool air continuing to filter in from the north, temperatures are expected to remain below average today with highs in the upper 40s. Our average high for December 18th is 55°F.