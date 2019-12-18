FIRST ALERT: Sunshine finally returns today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! You’ll need the coat before you walk out the door this morning. Majority of us are seeing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. When you factor in a light wind, it feels like it is in the mid 20s. Clouds are decreasing and it should give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will remain a little breezy this afternoon with northwest winds at 7-12 mph. With cool air continuing to filter in from the north, temperatures are expected to remain below average today with highs in the upper 40s. Our average high for December 18th is 55°F.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for another round of cold temperatures tonight and into Thursday morning. Morning lows are forecast to dip into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside tonight! Tonight will likely be our coldest night for the next seven days.
QUIET WEATHER TO END THE WORK WEEK: We will continue to see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Clouds are likely to increase Thursday night into Friday. Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures staying in the low to mid 50s. Next couple of days are ideal for yard work and shopping. Weekend is setting up to be unsettled.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is watching the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. An area of low pressure is forecast to develop along the Louisiana coast Saturday into Sunday morning. The track and intensity of the storm will determine how much rain we could see over the weekend. There’s a chance Saturday night and Sunday could be a washout, but confidence remains low at this time. We are forecasting rain chances increasing Saturday evening with rain slowly moving out Sunday night. If the low becomes strong and slow moving, we could see windy conditions and steady rainfall. Rainfall totals will increase south of I-20 with lower totals to the north.
NEXT WEEK WARM-UP: Next week is looking dry with temperatures climbing above average. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will give us a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows could drop into the lower 40s. Good news is that the weather looks to be quiet for those needing to travel for the holidays across the Southeast.
