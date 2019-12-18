EF-1 Tornado cause damage in eastern Bibb County Tuesday

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Bibb County EMA Director Kirk Smith admitted he thought they dodged the worst of Monday night’s storm system until reports started coming in just after one o’clock Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service said a preliminary survey of damage there shows an E-F-1 tornado hit that part of the county. Work crews spent the morning in Bibb County’s Brierfield community near the Bibb and Shelby County lines.
There was a family that was affected at the end of Mooreland Lane. They had some horses in a barn, but they got them out. And law enforcement helped cut them out last night.
Smith told WBRC there was plenty of cleaning up happening there in the 19000 block of Alabama Highway 139. The storm split some trees and uprooted others.
Tree service companies kept busy cutting trees near downed power lines. That was especially the case in the entrance to Mahan Creek Dental Office.
According Dr, Derrick Mendez DMD, tornado damage forced them to close Tuesday. They had limited roof damage and it appeared the storm blew a doors open and knocked some things off the wall there.
“You know, we haven’t assessed all the damage here. But luckily everyone is safe,” Mendez continued. The dentist office hopes to reopen Thursday.
Smith says they also suffered minor structural damage to barns and sheds there.
