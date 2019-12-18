Burglar steals musical equipment from local church

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale Police are asking for help in identifying a person who broke into a church and stole some of their musical instruments.
Police say it happened in the early morning hours of December 11 at King’s Way Church. The crook took a keyboard and guitar.
They say it’s also possible the individual might be connected to other church burglaries in other municipalities.
If you know anything, you are asked to call Irondale Police (205) 956-5990 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.
