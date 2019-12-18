Behind the Front: Christmas Weather Suspense

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As Christmas approaches, most of us are focused on what’s under the tree, but WBRC meteorologists J-P Dice and Wes Wyatt are focused on what the weather will be.
Alabama is notorious for active wintertime weather, and Christmas in the south could very well deliver memorable weather. From tornadoes to ice storms and even a year that felt as balmy as a day at the beach, J-P and Wes dig up their most memorable Christmas time forecasts and discuss the impact the holidays has on how they do their job.
