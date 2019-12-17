UAB ready for New Orleans Bowl vs. No. 20 App State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With just five days remaining until the UAB football team plays No. 20 Appalachian State in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, head coach Bill Clark held his weekly press conference on Tuesday morning at the Football Operations Center to preview the matchup.
THREE THINGS TO KNOW:
- The Blazers will be playing in their third-consecutive bowl game since returning to action in 2017. UAB won its first bowl game in program history last year, which was a 37-13 victory over Northern Illinois in the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl. A win would over No. 20 Appalachian State would also give UAB its first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011.
- Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. needs 67 yards to become the third player in program history to have 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He enters the game with 47 catches for 933 yards and five touchdowns. If Watkins Jr. accomplishes that feat, he would join the likes of Roddy White and Derrick Ingram as the only players at UAB to do so.
- UAB’s ninth ranked defense will be tested by Appalachian State’s offense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring at 39.4 points per game and averages 435.5 yards per contest. Darrynton Evans is Sun Belt’s second leading rusher with 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns, while quarterback and Hewitt-Trussville product Zac Thomas has thrown for 2,576 yards and 26 touchdowns.
UAB and No. 20 App State kickoff Saturday at 8pm CT.
