Tuscaloosa County EMA Director stresses weather preparedness

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Winds have been brisk most of the day in Tuscaloosa.
But what if those winds became really strong? Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolly wants people to a plan in place if winds reach tornado strength.
He asked people in the Tuscaloosa area sign up for Tusc Alert. That allows them to get a message on their phone about severe weather in their area. He also suggested finding a tornado shelter where you live if you’re worried about tornado threats.
“You need to know where it is. How you’re going to get there. And if it’s in your home, make sure its cleaned out and you can close the door shut. Just make sure you plan ahead of time, ”Lolley explained.
He added many first responders are on standby mode in the Tuscaloosa area in case this weather system heading towards Alabama causes damage here.
