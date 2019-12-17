Shelby Co. authorities searching for missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing man.
According to authorities, 72-year-old Jerry Amon Sharp was last seen in the Bluff Park area of Hoover. He is driving a light blue Mazda Tribute SUV.
He is a white male with red hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs 185 pounds.
Authorities say it is possible that he experiences periods of being confused or disoriented.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Mark Hughes at (205) 670-6274 or call 911.
