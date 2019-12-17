Samford Baseball Coach Casey Dunn turns house into Christmas Wonderland

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - We are eight days away from Christmas, and Samford Baseball Coach Casey Dunn is celebrating by turning his front yard into a winter wonderland.
“This is something me and my daughter started doing really when she was able to walk around and help, so it’s been our thing and it’s been something I really enjoy,” Dunn said.
From Santa to Snoopy to the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 56 inflatables are set up throughout Coach Dunn’s yard, creating a “must see” display for those who drive by.
“My wife and son have a little shame about it, especially when people ask where we live. People start describing it and they say, ‘you live near the Christmas house?’ and my family actually looks down and says, ‘actually that’s our house,’” Dunn said.
This is the 17th year for Dunn’s Christmas Wonderland. It takes him two days to set everything up, but he says it’s worth it when Wacky Tacky Tours pulls up and he sees the smiles.
“It just gives me the holiday spirit. I really like the inflatables because it makes me smile and because I love Christmastime, and I love the inflatables,” said 8-year-old Slyvie McWilliams.
“I like Santa in the bathtub, it’s funny to me," added 7-year-old Elsa Solomon.
If you’d like to see Dunn’s Christmas Wonderland, the inflatables will stay up until Dec. 26.
“Our house is located across the street from All Saints Episcopal Church in Homewood - trust me you can’t miss it,” said Dunn.
