Pelham teacher receive nice holiday bonus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham teachers must have made the nice list because they got quite the holiday surprise this year.
All Pelham teachers were surprised with a holiday bonus. The Pelham School administrators say it is a way to show their appreciation.
They try to do this every year, but the amount depends on the budget. This year Superintendent Scott Coefield says the teachers received a $500 bonus.
“That provides a lot of holiday cheer and makes people feel real special and appreciated, especially around Christmas time,” he states.
They say their teachers do so much everyday and they want to make sure they know how important teachers are to them.
