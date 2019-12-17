Pelham chooses new police chief

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, the Pelham City Council approved Patrick S. Cheatwood as the new Chief of Police.
Cheatwood had been serving as the interim chief after Chief Larry Palmer retired. He was appointed to the position by Mayor Gary Waters.
Cheatwood has been with the department for 19 years. He was promoted to captain in 2017.
“I am deeply honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be Pelham’s next chief of police and would like to thank Mayor Gary Waters, City Manager Gretchen DiFante and our Pelham City Council for this opportunity,” said Cheatwood.
“I am proud of Pat Cheatwood and of the process he participated in to become Pelham’s next Chief,” commented Mayor Gary Waters. “We went in search of the best, and for the first time we didn’t just appoint the next person in line. We are fortunate the best candidate was one of our own."
Cheatwood was appointed after a national search was conducted.
