Oxford Police Chief speaks out about this year’s police shootings

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The head of Alabama’s Association of Chiefs of Police says he’s concerned about the recent wave of police shootings and feels the public should be as well.
Bill Partridge, who is also the police chief in Oxford, says the ongoing problems don’t get attention in the media as they do on social media, which tells him citizens consider it important.
Six officers have been killed in 2019, including the Sheriff of Lowndes County, and most recently, an Ozark officer was wounded.
Partridge says it all comes down to a disrespect for law enforcement and life in general.
“I think this is a topic that needs to be discussed in all of our communities, especially in police relations, community policing, and being able to get to the heart of the matter of being able to say ‘Hey, a gun is not a way to settle a dispute, especially with a law enforcement officer,’” Partridge said.
Partridge also says mental health is an issue, as many people who are unfit to own guns own them anyway and turn them toward law enforcement officers.
He also says parents need to parent their children and not assume police are going to parent them on a daily basis.
