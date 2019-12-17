’Operation: Santa Paws’ underway in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ve heard of Angel Tree and other toy drives devoted to getting children toys for Christmas, but did you know there’s also a similar effort for pets?
It’s called “Operation: Santa Paws” and it’s going on at the Petco in the Coosa Town Center in Gadsden.
It started as a similar effort for the elderly, but all of the elderly people were already adopted before Thanksgiving.
Then, Christy Brown - a former shelter manager - asked if any of those people had pets.
Traci Pondick of RSVP reached out to her contacts and Brown reached out to people she knew in the animal welfare community.
Pieces of construction paper drawn like and shaped like dog’s heads are placed on a wall in Petco with their wants - such as toys or pet food - written on the back.
"I am an adult female cat and I would really like some toys," says a message from "Sissy" written on the back of an orange one.
“When [Christmas shoppers are] out and about doing their final Christmas shopping, they’ll stop in at Petco, get those guys what they need, they’ll leave it at Petco, by the way, and we will ready the sleigh on Monday afternoon and deliver it,” said Christy Brown.
One woman who saw Brown’s message about it on Facebook was in the store Monday afternoon shopping for two of the pets. “I wish I could do more,” she said.
“Operation: Santa Paws” continues through lunchtime Monday and that’s when the gifts will be delivered to the people who have the animals as pets. All of the people reached out for help for their animals.
