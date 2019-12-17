Monday marked 19th anniversary of deadly Bear Creek trailer park tornado

BEAR CREEK, Ala. (WBRC) - A deadly tornado destroyed homes and claimed nearly a dozen lives 19 years ago today just outside Tuscaloosa.
That December 16, 2000 tornado hit just south of Tuscaloosa city limits. The worse damage happened at the Bear Creek Mobile Home Park.
Eleven people were killed in that storm as it raced down Bear Creek Road. Many more hurt.
There are very few signs of the destruction that tornado caused. But the memories of that horrible night still exist for people living in or near that area. Angelo May remembered how the Bear Creek Mobile Home Park tornado tore his cousin’s mobile home apart nineteen years ago.
“It sucked them out the trailer and put them against an embankment. They found his car on the other side of 82,″ says May.
May said since that tornado and others since then, people are more likely to heed severe weather warnings.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.