Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — An aide to U.S. Sen. Martha McSally says the Arizona Republican hasn't been convinced that President Donald Trump should be removed from office. Her campaign manager said Monday that she “hasn't heard anything that would lead her to believe impeachment of the president is warranted, let alone removing him from office.” It's the most direct explanation of her position to date after The Associated Press obtained a recording of McSally suggesting to GOP activists that she doesn't believe Trump abused his power. The Democratic-controlled House is moving toward a vote on articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power and obstructing the congressional investigation.