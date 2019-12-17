James K. Jones: Christmas Omelette Station

James K. Jones: Christmas Omelette Station
December 17, 2019 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 10:11 AM

Ingredients:

Eggs

Coconut Oil

Ghee

Salt & Pepper

Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry ranch Dressing Mix)

Cheeses:

Cheddar

Feta

Monterey Jack

Parmesan

Asiago

Meats:

Ham

Bacon

Sausage

Steak

Veggies:

Peppers

Green Onions

Spinach

Diced Tomatoes Cilantro

Toppings:

Salsa

Cucumber Dill Sauce

Pesto

Directions:

Start with a small sauté pan (or skillet) and heat it over medium high heat.

Spray with Coconut Oil, crack three eggs into the pan and gently bust the yolks. Allow your people to choose their Meats, Veggies, & Cheeses. Season with Salt, Pepper, & D.G. Seasoning.

Cook for about 4 minutes (until the edges start to firm up) and flip over. Spread melted Butter or Ghee over the cooked side, cook for 3-5 minutes and fold onto a plate. Then let them choose their sauce (if desired).

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.