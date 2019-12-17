James K. Jones: Christmas Omelette Station

Ingredients:
Eggs
Coconut Oil
Ghee
Salt & Pepper
Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry ranch Dressing Mix)
Cheeses:
Cheddar
Feta
Monterey Jack
Parmesan
Asiago
Meats:
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
Steak
Veggies:
Peppers
Green Onions
Spinach
Diced Tomatoes Cilantro
Toppings:
Salsa
Cucumber Dill Sauce
Pesto
Directions:
Start with a small sauté pan (or skillet) and heat it over medium high heat.
Spray with Coconut Oil, crack three eggs into the pan and gently bust the yolks. Allow your people to choose their Meats, Veggies, & Cheeses. Season with Salt, Pepper, & D.G. Seasoning.
Cook for about 4 minutes (until the edges start to firm up) and flip over. Spread melted Butter or Ghee over the cooked side, cook for 3-5 minutes and fold onto a plate. Then let them choose their sauce (if desired).
