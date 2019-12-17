Huge tornado shelter opens in Tuscaloosa on Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new tornado shelter opened Monday in Tuscaloosa just hours before a severe weather system could reach West Alabama.
Construction delays prevented that shelter from opening months earlier. The new tornado shelter looks like a small domed stadium. A dome roof sits on top of it.
It sits right next to PARA McDonald Hughes Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority built it for just under four million dollars.
It can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour according to Gary Minor, the Executive Director for Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority,
“The police will come and open it up. PARA staff will be here as well. So there will be a policeman here and there will be PARA staff here. So we’ll be here and sit through the same rough weather they do,” says Minor.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.