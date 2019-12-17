Homewood Library holding self defense class

HOMEWOODAla. (WBRC) - There are some new resources to protect your children.
The Homewood Public Library is hosting a self defense class for teenage girls. It’ll be taught by Karen Mitchell of Impact Martial Arts.
The girls will learn the basics of how to stop an attacker and how to get away. They’ll also learn how to carry themselves in public areas so they don’t come off as easy targets and what it looks like to be aware.
“They think they’re invincible. They’re fearless. They don’t really understand that there are a lot of bad things happening in the world. So, we just want to them to aware of a situation,” said Judith Wright, Assistant Director, Homewood Public Library.
Organizers say they’ve had an overwhelming response from the community recently in wanting to have a session. The most recent session in November had over 140 participants with 75 girls on the waitlist.
The upcoming session is on January 11 from 10 - 12. It’s free and you can register on Homewood Library’s website. The library has also planned another training for April 11.
