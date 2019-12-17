Homewood City Leaders push back rezoning vote

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood city leaders will review the controversial rezoning ordinance before a vote.
Instead of voting on the plan at Monday’s city council meeting, leaders voted to send it back to the planning commission for review. It will go back to the committee with about nine changes.
City leaders say based on feedback at last Monday’s Public hearing, consultants made the new recommendations.
When city leaders announced they were reviewing potential changes and pushing back the vote, there were cheers from people in the audience. For the last few weeks, the community has asked the city council to revamp the proposed plan and wait before making a final decision.
“I’m glad they are doing that. We’ve asked for a pause and it seems like that’s what they’re doing. Pausing this. So, we will see what happens the next two meetings when we have our public hearing,” said Sue Graphos, Business Owner, “We’re satisfied with the pause for now because we didn’t want this to be something they did. It’s not a very good plan for the city of Homewood.”
Click here to see the full list of proposed changes.
The planning commission will meet and hear from the public February 4. The city will meet to discuss and hear from the public March 9.
