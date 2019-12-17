FIRST ALERT: Temps quickly tumble Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We had a crazy evening with multiple warnings for North Alabama and for areas like Bibb and Shelby counties last night where we saw damage. Over two dozen tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama yesterday. The good news is that the severe threat is over despite showers continuing for parts of Central Alabama as of 5 a.m. Rain should move out of here by 8-9 a.m., and we will trend dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s, but we will see our temperatures drop throughout the day as a strong cold front moves through. By noon, temperatures will likely be in the 40s. By 5 p.m., temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should remain cloudy today with clouds slowly decreasing late this evening and into the overnight hours. Northwest winds will pick up at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph making it feel like it is colder. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this evening, so make sure you bundle up and wear layers if you have to be outside.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for freezing temperatures Wednesday and Thursday morning. Clouds will decrease tonight giving us a mostly clear sky by tomorrow morning. We will likely see morning lows dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. By Wednesday morning, we could see morning temperatures dip into the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you bring the pets inside for the next couple of mornings.
SUNSHINE RETURNS: Sunshine will finally return tomorrow and continue into Thursday. High temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday and low to mid-50s on Thursday. Clouds are expected to move in Friday setting us up for a chance for rain over the weekend.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the return of rain over the weekend. Models are hinting at a strong area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico spreading moisture into parts of the Southeast Saturday and Sunday. The GFS Model is keeping us mostly dry with a small rain chance Saturday. The European model shows the low hanging out along the Gulf Coast spreading plenty of moisture into Alabama over the weekend. Since the models disagree, we have rain chances around 30% for both Saturday and Sunday. If the European model verifies, we could have a very soggy Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. Our forecast will likely change, so make sure you stay with us as we fine tune the details.
SNEAK PEEK TO CHRISTMAS: Early next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and turning warmer. We could see highs in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. I don’t see any signs of a big storm impacting us on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great Tuesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.