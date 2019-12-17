FIRST ALERT: Temps quickly tumble Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We had a crazy evening with multiple warnings for North Alabama and for areas like Bibb and Shelby counties last night where we saw damage. Over two dozen tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama yesterday. The good news is that the severe threat is over despite showers continuing for parts of Central Alabama as of 5 a.m. Rain should move out of here by 8-9 a.m., and we will trend dry for the rest of the day. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s and 60s, but we will see our temperatures drop throughout the day as a strong cold front moves through. By noon, temperatures will likely be in the 40s. By 5 p.m., temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should remain cloudy today with clouds slowly decreasing late this evening and into the overnight hours. Northwest winds will pick up at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph making it feel like it is colder. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s this evening, so make sure you bundle up and wear layers if you have to be outside.