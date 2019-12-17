Fired Limestone County investigator settles lawsuit

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A lawsuit filed against the Limestone County sheriff has been settled.
Earlier this year, former Limestone County investigator Leslie Ramsey filed a federal lawsuit against Sheriff Mike Blakely. It was over allegations of sexual assault by her superior officer, as well as retaliation and harassment.
In a statement, the Limestone County Commission responded to the settlement, saying “The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential. The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the the near future.”
