EMA alert system in Shelby County helps keep people safe in severe weather events

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With the threat of severe weather, the Shelby County EMA wants to make sure everyone is signed up for their new emergency alert system.
There are so many things that the EMA can do with this new system to help protect you and your family in weather events.
If there is a tree or power line down blocking a roadway in your area, you can choose to be alerted of that.
First responders, like Chief Tim Love with the Alabaster Fire Department, say this is really helpful for them also.
“So the information coming in through the units in the field can be pushed back to those at the command center and then pushed through the Everbridge system so it is quick way to let folks know that where roads are blocked - things of that nature,” he explains.
If you have not signed up for the system you can easily sign up on the EMA’s website.
