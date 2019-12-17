Decatur parolee dubbed ‘Fly White’ charged with trafficking cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man on parole from prison was arrested Monday.
Investigators say they received complaints of drug distribution from a home on 14th Avenue SE during December.
During the investigation, Mark Kevin McGuire, also known as "Fly White," was identified as the suspect distributing the narcotics.
On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence. They said they found cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, numerous firearms, and a large sum of U.S. currency.
McGuire was charged with trafficking in cocaine, second-degree receiving stolen property, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $7,800 bond.
McGuire is on parole with the state of Alabama, and his revocation is pending.
The cash was seized pending condemnation proceedings.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.