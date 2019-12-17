Be A Santa to a Senior: Bringing holiday cheer to lonely adults this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, holiday cheer is on its way to hundreds of senior citizens in our area, thanks to the “Be a Santa to a Senior" program.
“Our ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program helps deliver a little holiday cheer to those isolated, lonely and often forgotten senior adults who probably won’t have much of anyone thinking of them this Christmas,” explains Daniel Pahos. He’s the Franchise owner of Home Instead Senior Care in Birmingham.
This is the 14th year for the program, run by Home Instead Senior Care.
The gifts are donated by individuals, businesses, church groups, and others, and are distributed through partnerships with non-profits like Meals on Wheels.
“Anybody who wants to come and donate a gift, we are happy to have those. We arrange those, put them in bags labeled male and female and then partner with the non-profits to give those gifts to the senior adults,” says Pehos. “This year we have had 594 gifts bags donated by Birmingham’s charitable public.”
The gifts are often practical, and everything is appreciated.
“Often times the gifts are useful items, combs and brushes, and flashlights. What we find is that when we deliver the gift bag, it’s the thought that someone remembered these seniors it what counts,” says Pehos.
Right now, they are not accepting any more physical presents, but will accept monetary donations to be used for next years gift collection. You can find out how to donate on their website.
