Anniston councilor indicted on ethics charges

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Another Anniston city councilor has been indicted on ethics charges.
Council Member Jay Jenkins was served with an indictment for using his office for personal gain.
As WBRC told you in October, the state ethics commission voted to turn this case over to prosecutors after he voted in December 2018 to move Anniston city hall temporarily into the Consolidated Publishing Building.
This is because the previous city hall was demolished to make way for a new federal courthouse and the city government needed a place to work until they could move into the older federal courthouse or build a new city hall.
However, Jenkins' wife works in the advertising department of the Anniston Star newspaper, which is located in the building and is owned by Consolidated Publishing. Ethics commissioners apparently came to their vote after a discussion over whether Jenkins' vote was a conflict of interest.
WBRC has reached out to Councilor Jenkins. He tells us he has no comment on the indictment.
He told us in October he had no regrets about the vote - in fact he says he’d do it again.
Council member Ben Little was recently sentenced to probation on a similar vote. He voted against a nuisance abatement involving vehicles abandoned on his property. Little was charged with a felony, but jurors convicted him of a lesser misdemeanor after a trial in Jefferson County.
