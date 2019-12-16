5th grade students wrap gifts for veterans this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students from Brookwood Forest Elementary School spent their Monday afternoon giving back to those who have given their all to keep us safe.
The 5th graders wrapped presents for inpatient veterans at the Birmingham VA Clinic.
It’s part of a the VA’s second annual Wrap for American Warriors.
Each box is filled with items donated by multiple Veteran Service Organizations.
“We want to make sure that every kid, and it’s so heartfelt for me, to see them know how important it is to serve a veteran who has already served our country,” said Charmel Taylor Pines with the Birmingham VA.
“So we can not only celebrate our veterans helping out our country on Veterans Day, but also today and every day,” said student Sam Meriwether.
Veterans will open their gifts Christmas day.
If you or your school would like to know more about volunteer opportunities with the Birmingham VA, click here.
