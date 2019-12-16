Suspect arrested in shooting of horse in Bibb Co.

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a person in connection to a horse shooting in Bibb County.
According to authorities, deputies were called to Abercrombie Road on December 14. According to the caller, someone in a Gold Tahoe shot into a pasture.
The owner of the injured horse tried to follow the vehicle but lost sight of the vehicle. Deputies responded and were assisted by Brent and Centreville police.
The owner provided a partial tag that authorities used to locate the entire tag number for the vehicle.
Investigators spoke with the driver of the vehicle and identified the shooting suspect as Langham Chandler Davidson of Brent. A warrant was obtained for Davidson for Killing/Destroying Livestock. The charge is a Class C Felony.
The suspect turned himself into the Bibb County Jail on Monday. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.
The horse suffered from bleeding in the abdominal cavity and was taken to a facility in Mississippi.
